Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Fresenius Medical Care Price Performance

NYSE:FMS opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85. Fresenius Medical Care has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 6.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

