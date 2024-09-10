FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 44,798 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,798 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 143.7% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 225,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.5569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

