FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,635 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. City State Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $172.56 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.88. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

