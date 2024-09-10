FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,305 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.21.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

