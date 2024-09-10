Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Price Performance

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 million, a P/E ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 4.13. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 14.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 119,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 44,512 shares during the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

