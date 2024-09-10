Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Price Performance
Shares of FTEK stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 million, a P/E ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 4.13. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fuel Tech Company Profile
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
