FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target Lowered to $1.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $1.50 to $1.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FCEL. B. Riley raised FuelCell Energy to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $1.35 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $0.43 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $237.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.88.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 135.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,457,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 990,648 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,443,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 574,042 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,488,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 562,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,571,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 430,184 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,062 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 426,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

