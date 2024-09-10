FY2025 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lowered by Analyst

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Airbnb in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.79. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2026 earnings at $7.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ABNB. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.48.

ABNB opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $89,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 209,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,475,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $89,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,475,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 496,922 shares of company stock worth $74,394,248. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

