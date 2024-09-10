Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for 0.7% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.12% of Gartner worth $43,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Gartner by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $492.81 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $509.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $472.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.44.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $214,243.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,411.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at $28,636,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $214,243.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,411.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,998 shares of company stock worth $13,834,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $521.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

