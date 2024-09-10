Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

GTES has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gates Industrial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.40.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Stock Up 0.5 %

GTES opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.41. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $885.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.00 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Wilson S. Neely purchased 11,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $200,793.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 34,932 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 22,206 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in Gates Industrial by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 81,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.