General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in General Mills were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $829,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,003,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.07.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day moving average is $67.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.