General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.40, but opened at $45.98. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. General Motors shares last traded at $45.61, with a volume of 2,737,378 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,280,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in General Motors by 14.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,211,609,000 after buying an additional 6,201,777 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $159,750,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,062,000 after buying an additional 3,247,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in General Motors by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,942,000 after buying an additional 2,905,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

