Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG) Insider Sells A$3,990,000.00 in Stock

Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG – Get Free Report) insider William (Bill) Bessemer sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.66 ($1.77), for a total value of A$3,990,000.00 ($2,660,000.00).

Generation Development Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 130.72.

Get Generation Development Group alerts:

Generation Development Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 6th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 6th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Generation Development Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Generation Development Group Company Profile

Generation Development Group Limited manages and markets life insurance and life investment products and services to the retail sector in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Benefit Funds Management and Funds Administration, and Other Business. It offers investment bond product solutions and administration and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.