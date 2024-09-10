Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 8.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPC stock opened at $136.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.06. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

