Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 268,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 174,789 shares.The stock last traded at $65.14 and had previously closed at $65.19.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.57.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.60 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,888,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,622,000 after buying an additional 68,728 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,320,000 after acquiring an additional 138,194 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 844,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 322,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

