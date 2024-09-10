Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading 3.9% Higher

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.28. 22,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 31,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Global Blue Group Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GB. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Blue Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Global Blue Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 290,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Blue Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

