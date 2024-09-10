Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Buys 329,680 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,428,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,680 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF makes up about 6.8% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. owned 2.02% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $47,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $20.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

