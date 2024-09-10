Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Has $4.05 Million Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,226 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. owned about 0.66% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,340,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $651.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $18.54.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.