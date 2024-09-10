Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Has $5.31 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,482 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 115,004 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Intel Trading Up 1.0 %

Intel stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. Intel’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.