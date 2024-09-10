Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $244.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.