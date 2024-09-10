Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 77 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN opened at $463.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $451.86 and a 200 day moving average of $448.12. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

