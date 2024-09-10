Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 330.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $103.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brown & Brown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

