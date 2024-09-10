Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Down 17.4%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares dropped 17.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 3,117 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $714.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently -266.67%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

