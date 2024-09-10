Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Down 17.4%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares dropped 17.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 3,117 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.
Gray Television Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $714.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.02%.
Gray Television Announces Dividend
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gray Television
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.