Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GPR)’s share price was down 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 1,696,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 506,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Great Panther Mining Trading Down 7.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.73.

About Great Panther Mining

(Get Free Report)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.