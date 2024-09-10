Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys 4,085 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average of $59.21. The firm has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

