Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

Shares of HON opened at $201.16 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

