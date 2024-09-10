Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $543.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $126.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $533.97 and its 200 day moving average is $526.95. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.38 and a 12 month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

