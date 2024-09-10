Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,686,139,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,631 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,065 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 429.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,922 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $178.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

