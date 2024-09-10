Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Rollins Financial grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $172.56 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.