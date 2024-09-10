Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $879,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 10.0% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 5.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,448,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 23.6% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $293.30 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $204.15 and a 52 week high of $293.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.66 and its 200-day moving average is $261.09. The company has a market capitalization of $118.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,981 shares of company stock worth $9,504,054 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.70.

View Our Latest Report on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.