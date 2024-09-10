Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 266,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $140.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $257.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.50 and a 200-day moving average of $155.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $171.70.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

