Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,708 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 35,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $165.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.48. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $177.20. The company has a market capitalization of $181.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.14.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

