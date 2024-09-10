Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

Guess? has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years. Guess? has a payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Guess? to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

NYSE GES opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.92. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.96 million. Guess? had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.59%. Guess?’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Guess? will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guess? has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

