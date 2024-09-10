Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Increased to $179.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $141.00 to $179.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.69.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $168.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.55. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $171.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,292.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,539,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $405,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,775. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Guidewire Software by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

