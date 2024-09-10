Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.25.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

