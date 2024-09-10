Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 218.60 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 223 ($2.92). 52,089 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 40,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226 ($2.96).
Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £178.40 million, a P/E ratio of 293.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 36.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 211.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 206.48.
Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ Company Profile
Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Investment Company Ltd 'A' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Investment Company Ltd 'A' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.