Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

HRMY stock opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 98,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1,608.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

