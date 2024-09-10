HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 5,000 ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 45.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 398,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,226,000 after buying an additional 125,522 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,155,000 after acquiring an additional 37,458 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the period.

BATS:CSM opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.00. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $71.32.

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

