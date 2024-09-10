Head to Head Analysis: Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO) versus Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report) and Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Murano Global Investments and Century Casinos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murano Global Investments $6.31 million 16.36 -$8.71 million N/A N/A Century Casinos $550.21 million 0.13 -$28.20 million ($1.34) -1.79

Murano Global Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Century Casinos.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murano Global Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Century Casinos 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Murano Global Investments and Century Casinos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Century Casinos has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Century Casinos’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Century Casinos is more favorable than Murano Global Investments.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Murano Global Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Century Casinos shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of Murano Global Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Century Casinos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Murano Global Investments and Century Casinos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murano Global Investments N/A N/A N/A Century Casinos -13.65% -40.28% -5.99%

Risk and Volatility

Murano Global Investments has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Casinos has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Murano Global Investments beats Century Casinos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murano Global Investments

HCM Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. HCM Acquisition Corp is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

