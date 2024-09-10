Head-To-Head Survey: Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) vs. Griid Infrastructure (NASDAQ:GRDI)

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) and Griid Infrastructure (NASDAQ:GRDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and Griid Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $164.21 million 2.43 $44.34 million $1.10 9.43 Griid Infrastructure $20.94 million 3.09 -$18.66 million N/A N/A

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Griid Infrastructure.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

64.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Griid Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and Griid Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 19.32% 13.67% 6.97% Griid Infrastructure N/A -50.86% 58.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Runway Growth Finance and Griid Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 6 2 0 2.25 Griid Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Runway Growth Finance currently has a consensus target price of $11.96, indicating a potential upside of 15.32%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than Griid Infrastructure.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats Griid Infrastructure on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

About Griid Infrastructure

Griid Infrastructure Inc. operates as a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company in North America. The company owns and operates a portfolio of energy infrastructure and data centers. It also engages in bitcoin mining operation, which operates specialized computers that generate cryptocurrency. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

