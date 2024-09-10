Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 423.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 0.8% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after buying an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,461,000 after buying an additional 358,945 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $450,418,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.38. 211,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,374,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.25, a PEG ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.59 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.77 and its 200-day moving average is $315.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.