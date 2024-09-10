Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,553,058,000 after acquiring an additional 73,585 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,508,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $282,329,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 592,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,525,000 after purchasing an additional 71,394 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 20.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 499,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,079,000 after buying an additional 84,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSS traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.60. 36,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.21.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

