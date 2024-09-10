Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5,303.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWF traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.48. The company had a trading volume of 159,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,101. The stock has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $360.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

