Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Benjamin Landry Sells 2,466 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $18,223.74. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,937 shares in the company, valued at $745,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HCAT traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. 534,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.31. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,419,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 299,139 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth $8,780,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 303.9% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 282,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 212,425 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 724,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 386.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 45,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

