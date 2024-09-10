Hedera (HBAR) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.88 billion and approximately $25.20 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00042342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00015409 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,962,615,236 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 36,962,615,235.646774 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05047136 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $28,311,260.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

