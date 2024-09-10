Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 397,650 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 123,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $30,043.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,975.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of HLX stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.76 and a beta of 2.42. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.19 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

