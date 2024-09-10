Henderson Opportunities to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:HOT)

Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Henderson Opportunities Price Performance
LON:HOT remained flat at GBX 211 ($2.76) on Tuesday. 48,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,337. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,933.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 217.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 276.85. Henderson Opportunities has a 12-month low of GBX 169 ($2.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 238 ($3.11).
Henderson Opportunities Company Profile
