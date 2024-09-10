Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. 7,837,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 15,017,949 shares.The stock last traded at $16.22 and had previously closed at $17.60.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 7.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

