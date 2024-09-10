HI (HI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

HI (HI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, HI has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. HI has a market cap of $1.34 million and $302,635.05 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009486 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,926.76 or 0.99873680 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00013476 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.000483 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $323,021.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

