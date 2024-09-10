Hiddenite Capital Partners LP Invests $2.73 Million in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000. Xponential Fitness makes up approximately 0.9% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP owned 0.36% of Xponential Fitness at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 276.0% in the first quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 882,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 647,743 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 172,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 133,677 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $623.80 million, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

