Holdco Nuvo Group D.G (NASDAQ:NUVO) vs. Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Head to Head Comparison

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) and Holdco Nuvo Group D.G (NASDAQ:NUVO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Glaukos and Holdco Nuvo Group D.G’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -47.39% -22.51% -12.36% Holdco Nuvo Group D.G N/A N/A -39.84%

Risk & Volatility

Glaukos has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holdco Nuvo Group D.G has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 0 3 8 0 2.73 Holdco Nuvo Group D.G 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Glaukos and Holdco Nuvo Group D.G, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Glaukos presently has a consensus target price of $129.82, indicating a potential upside of 3.28%. Given Glaukos’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Glaukos is more favorable than Holdco Nuvo Group D.G.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of Glaukos shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Glaukos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of Holdco Nuvo Group D.G shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glaukos and Holdco Nuvo Group D.G’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $314.71 million 21.95 -$134.66 million ($2.88) -43.65 Holdco Nuvo Group D.G $180,000.00 31.41 -$33.65 million N/A N/A

Holdco Nuvo Group D.G has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Glaukos.

Summary

Glaukos beats Holdco Nuvo Group D.G on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite indicated for use in the treatment of patients with glaucoma uncontrolled by prior medical and surgical therapy; and iDose TR, an intracameral procedural pharmaceutical therapy indicated for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

About Holdco Nuvo Group D.G

(Get Free Report)

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I is based in West Hollywood, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.